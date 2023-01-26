The 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show opens today (Thursday) and runs until Saturday (Jan. 28) at Abbotsford’s Tradex. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show opening today in Abbotsford

B.C.’s largest agriculture show runs from Thursday to Friday at Abbotsford’s Tradex

The 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show officially opens its doors today (Thursday) inside Abbotsford’s Tradex at 9 a.m.

Considered to be the largest and most important agriculture exhibition in the province, it is regarded as one of the premier events for B.C.’s agriculture industry.

The show features the latest and most innovative equipment technology for the agriculture industry.

This year’s event showcases over 300 exhibitors and attracts thousands from all over western Canada from all the livestock, horticulture and grower sectors including: dairy, cattle, poultry, equine, hogs, llamas, alpacas, to: vegetable, berry, grape, bulb, ornamentals, tree fruit, hothouse, flower, Christmas trees, cannabis, hops, hazelnuts, and more.

This year’s show runs from Thursday to Saturday (Jan. 28) from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit agricultureshow.net.

RELATED: Regenerative agriculture takes centre stage at Pacific Agriculture Show in Abbotsford

abbotsfordAgricultural ShowAgricultureBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
10 period projects get funding across B.C. for those in need of menstruation products

Just Posted

Alina Durham holds a photo of her daughter Shaelene Bell in her home on Jan. 12, 2023. Bell went missing on Jan. 30, 2021 and her body was found on June 2, 2021 in the Fraser River near Coquitlam. Durham has been trying for 18 months to get Shaelene’s Missing Adult Alert in place, but nothing has happened. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom disheartened with no result after 18 months advocating for missing adult alert

The 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show opens today (Thursday) and runs until Saturday (Jan. 28) at Abbotsford’s Tradex. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show opening today in Abbotsford

A lone, unmarked police car sits parked on Lougheed Highway after a stabbing incident in Mission on Wednesday (Jan. 25) / Kevin Mills Photo
Man stabbed along Lougheed Highway in Mission

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack was charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019, and will plead guilty to one. (LinkedIn)
Chilliwack physiotherapist facing sexual assault charges reaches plea deal