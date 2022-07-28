Paul Wynn, in a photo provided to IHIT by his family. (IHIT)

Victims of Langley shooting spree identified

A 60-year-old man and a 43-year-old were both killed, two more remain in hospital

Homicide investigators have identified the two victims killed in Monday morning’s shooting spree in Langley.

Paul David Wynn, 60, died outside Creek Stone Place at around 3 a.m., and Steven Furness, 43, was shot and killed at the bus loop in downtown Langley City at around 5 a.m. on July 25.

The victims’ identities were released with the permission of their families, said Sgt. David Lee, spokesperson for IHIT.

The families released brief statements about their lost loved ones.

“Paul was the poster child of the family he worked so hard for everything he had,” Wynn’s family said.

Furness’s family said that “hopefully Steven’s tragic death will put a spotlight on the plight of the homeless and vulnerable in society. Love from your family.”

“We’ve learned that there are those in the community looking for their friends and loved ones wondering if they were victims,” said Lee, “we hope that this identification helps the public awareness of who was involved and to assess if there are other unaccounted for.”

The families of the two surviving victims have also been contacted, Lee said.

The woman who was shot in the parking lot of the Cascades Casino is 26 years old, and remains in critical condition.

The man shot on 200th Street near the Langley Bypass, also 26, remains in hospital as well. His injuries are not life-threatening.

So far, no details on possible motives for the shooting can be shared, said Lee.

Jordan Daniel Goggin, the suspected shooter, was killed by police shortly after the fourth and final attack at around 5:45 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone with information on Goggin and the shootings is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

