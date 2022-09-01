UPDATE: Stabbing in Abbotsford now declared a homicide

Suspect is in custody, but motive has not yet been determined

A stabbing that occurred on Thursday evening in Abbotsford has now been declared a homicide.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called at 5:47 p.m. to the Balsam Apartments at 1968 McCallum Rd.

Walker said a man had been stabbed and was in medical distress. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

Walker said the 46-year-old suspect was found on scene and is in police custody.

“We’re looking at determining the motive and the connection between the two men, if any,” he said.

Walker said no other people are believed to have been involved in the incident. He was not sure whether the stabbing occurred in a suite or elsewhere in the building.

Walker also could not confirm the age of the victim at this time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in, and more details will be released as they become available. Investigators are expected to be on scene for several more hours.

This is Abbotsford’s eighth homicide of the year.

