Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton. At Whipsaw Creek Road on Saturday afternoon, a vehicle incident closed the highway in both directions. (Photo- DriveBC)

Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 west of Princeton

Road closed in both directions, no detour available: DriveBC

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Princeton following a vehicle incident Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31.

DriveBC reports the closure at Whipsaw Creek Road, 11 kilometres west of Princeton.

Crews are on scene and no detour is available.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 3 p.m.

Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton. At Whipsaw Creek Road on Saturday afternoon, a vehicle incident closed the highway in both directions. (Photo- DriveBC)
Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 west of Princeton

