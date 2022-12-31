UPDATE: Traffic flowing again following vehicle fire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Traffic was flowing again following a vehicle fire at the east end of Abbotsford, near Chilliwack.
A car that caught fire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack slowed traffic in the area.
The incident happened sometime around 9:35 a.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of the Vedder Canal on Saturday, Dec. 31.
It is unknown if anyone was injured as a result.
