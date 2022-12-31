UPDATE: Traffic flowing again following vehicle fire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Unknown if anyone was injured as a result

This vehicle fire slowed traffic near Chilliwack on Highway 1 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Ami Elara)

Traffic was flowing again following a vehicle fire at the east end of Abbotsford, near Chilliwack.

The incident happened sometime around 9:35 a.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of the Vedder Canal on Saturday, Dec. 31.

It is unknown if anyone was injured as a result.

