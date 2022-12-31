This vehicle fire slowed traffic near Chilliwack on Highway 1 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Ami Elara)

This vehicle fire slowed traffic near Chilliwack on Highway 1 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Ami Elara)

UPDATE: Traffic flowing again following vehicle fire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Unknown if anyone was injured as a result

Traffic was flowing again following a vehicle fire at the east end of Abbotsford, near Chilliwack.

A car that caught fire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack slowed traffic in the area.

The incident happened sometime around 9:35 a.m. in the eastbound lanes just west of the Vedder Canal on Saturday, Dec. 31.

It is unknown if anyone was injured as a result.

This vehicle fire slowed traffic near Chilliwack on Highway 1 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Ami Elara)

This vehicle fire slowed traffic near Chilliwack on Highway 1 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Ami Elara)

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TOP STORIES 2022: Gill Bar finally shut down to vehicle traffic

Just Posted

Screenshot from video posted in 2021 showing repeated crossings through side channels of the Fraser River at Gill Bar in Chilliwack. (Facebook)
TOP STORIES 2022: Gill Bar finally shut down to vehicle traffic

This vehicle fire slowed traffic near Chilliwack on Highway 1 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Ami Elara)
UPDATE: Traffic flowing again following vehicle fire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Eddie Gardner speaks at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS OF 2022: Most memorable images of the year in Chilliwack

Teri Westerby after winning a seat on the Chilliwack Board of Education on election night in Chilliwack, Oct. 15, 2022. Westerby is the first trans man to be elected to a school board ever in B.C. and likely the first in Canada. (Reid Clark photo)
TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack school board election a rejection of intolerance