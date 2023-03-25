Vehicle crashes into townhouse unit in Chilliwack, 1 person in care of paramedics

Fire crews were called to collision where a vehicle went into a townhouse unit in Chilliwack Saturday afternoon.

The call came around 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Several fire trucks and a rescue truck were called to the scene on Russell Road in Promontory.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they reported that the person was out of the vehicle and the rescue truck was no longer needed.

Paramedics and RCMP were also on scene.

Firefighters in Chilliwack were busy earlier that day with a house fire on Skwah First Nation.

