A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to Montanna’s restaurant around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29

Diners at Montana’s restaurant at Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna got a shock when a vehicle crashed into the restaurant on the afternoon of Dec. 29.

A witness to the crash said they saw a vehicle hit the median and fly through the air into the building around 2:40 p.m.

Montana’s staff told Capital News that they heard a loud bang and thought the liquor shelf had smashed, but it was actually a vehicle that crashed inside the restaurant, two tables over from a group of diners. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

The restaurant remained open, but the damaged section was closed and boarded up.

