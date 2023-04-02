The Vancouver Police Department has released photos of two suspects believed to have been involved in assaults during a trans-rights rally in Vancouver on Friday (March 31). (Photos courtesy of VPD)

The Vancouver Police Department has released photos of two suspects believed to have been involved in assaults during a trans-rights rally in Vancouver on Friday (March 31). (Photos courtesy of VPD)

Vancouver police investigating ‘violent confrontations’ at trans-rights rally

At least 2 people believed to have been assaulted during rally and counter protest Friday

Vancouver police say they are investigating “violent confrontations” at a Friday (March 31) rally marking the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Police say the incidents occurred when people attending the rally confronted a group of counter-protesters inside Vancouver’s Grandview Park, where they say up to 100 people had gathered.

Police allege at least two people were assaulted but did not provide further details. They did release parts of a video of the confrontations taken by a witness and photos of two people believed to have initiated the assaults.

Investigators say they have reached out to the person who posted the video online, and have invited that person to meet with detectives to provide a statement. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incidents or who have photos or videos to contact them.

