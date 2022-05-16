The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal four-car crash that occurred May 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a fatal four-car crash that occurred May 16. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver driver dies trapped in car after crashing into 3 vehicles

Driver smashed into a taxi and Porsche before flying over a truck in their car early Monday morning

A Vancouver driver died inside their vehicle early Monday (May 16) morning after smashing into two vehicles, flying over a truck, and landing on top of a third.

The Vancouver Police Department said investigators believe the driver of a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla was speeding north on Granville Street at West 46th Avenue shorty after 6 a.m. The driver crossed the centre line, side-swiped a taxi, hit a Porsche, and then went airborne over a truck before landing on top of a Hyundai Elantra and landing on the pavement, according to investigators.

VPD said the driver was stuck inside their vehicle and died at the scene.

The drivers of the Porsche and Hyundai were taken to hospital with injuries, while those in the taxi were unscathed.

Investigators believe speed was a factor and are asking for anyone who saw the vehicle before the crash to call VPD at 604-717-3012.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA holding special adoption event for some unusual potential pets

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collisionVancouverVancouver police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. communities to receive new annual climate action funding
Next story
Renowned B.C. First Nations therapist recognized for resilience

Just Posted

CFB Chilliwack Historical Society president Gord Wozencroft at the museum on Wellington Street downtown Chilliwack where thieves stole a gun and more than 20 bayonets on May 15, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Thieves break in to Chilliwack Military Museum stealing a gun and bayonets

Jared Webster, B.C. sales manager for Trouw Nutrition Canada, at the construction site of the new feed mill in Chilliwack, May 10, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
New multi-million-dollar feed mill under construction in Chilliwack by Trouw Nutrition Canada

People watch an airplane from the Museum of Flight during Flight Fest at the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress File)
Flightfest set to soar once again over Chilliwack

Nicola Campbell (left). (KalvinWarbus Photography); Barbara Nickel (right). (Katrina Malone photo)
2 Chilliwack authors shortlisted for BC and Yukon Book Prizes