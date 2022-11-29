Heavy snow is expected to start in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday afternoon and carry on into Wednesday with 10-25 cm expected. (THE NEWS-files)

Upwards of 10 cm of snowfall expected for Fraser Valley from Tuesday into Wednesday

According to Environment Canada, Abbotsford can expect 10 to 15 cm of snow while other parts of the Fraser Valley can expect 20 to 25 cm

Significant snowfall is expected to start late this afternoon and carry on through Wednesday for the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford, Mission, Hope, Agassiz and Chilliwack.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada was updated early Tuesday morning to include snowfall estimates. Heavy snow transitioning to rain early Wednesday morning is expected to result in poor driving conditions with totals varying across the Lower Mainland. Abbotsford can expect 10 to 15 cm with snow tapering off to showers or flurries early Wednesday morning. Chilliwack and Hope can expect 20 to 25 cm of snow from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

Southwest wind gusts from 40 to 70 km/h may cause snow-covered tree branches to break and result in power outages

Residents are encouraged to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Weather

