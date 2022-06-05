‘Upsetting and unacceptable’: City of Mission condemns hit and run on residential school marchers

4 people struck, 2 sent to hospital while participating in annual march on June 4

The City of Mission has condemned the hit and run yesterday (June 5) at the Crazy Indian Brotherhood’s second annual March for Recognition.

Two people were sent to hospital when a truck drove across Lougheed Highway’s median at approximately 2:30 p.m. and struck four participants, including an organizer and traffic controller.

“This is an upsetting and unacceptable outcome to a peaceful march to bring awareness to the ongoing impacts of displacing and separating whole generations of children from their families, Elders, culture, and homes when they were forced to attend St. Mary’s residential school in Mission,” says a post from the city’s Facebook page.

“This behaviour is not a reflection of who we are here in Mission or what we aspire to be.”

The post added that Mission is committed to reconciliation with local First Nations, and staff have been in contact with Mission RCMP, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and will be reaching out to the organizers and local First Nations.

More to follow.

Mission stands for reconciliation. We see how the legacy of residential schools has created trauma for indigenous people. Events such yesterday’s march are a key part of healing. Anger and intolerance are not acceptable here. We must accept and support one another. https://t.co/tsJ9kLj7O6 — Paul Horn 🇨🇦🥍🇨🇦🥍🇨🇦 (@bootstrap20) June 5, 2022

