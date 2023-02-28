The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive discovered Monday on Harvey Avenue (Alex Senger photo)

The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive discovered Monday on Harvey Avenue (Alex Senger photo)

Explosive that closed major Kelowna highway was ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted: RCMP

The IED was neutralized at 7p.m. on Feb. 27

RCMP say the explosive device that was discovered beside Kelowna’s major highway was considered to be sophisticated.

Police held a brief press conference on Feb. 28, to go over details surrounding the discovery of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and its neutralization. The device was found on Feb. 27 by a pedestrian who was walking by a strip mall beside Harvey Avenue.

READ MORE: ‘Made safe’: Explosive neutralized in Kelowna after Highway 97 shut down for hours

The IED was “made safe,” by B.C.’s specialized Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) after approximately seven hours of road closures and evacuations.

Insp. Beth McAndie said that the device had the capacity to detonate.

Officers were tight-lipped about specifics of the IED, but did say that it was sophisticated and may have been outdoors for awhile.

McAndie said that the RCMP are not concerned for the safety of the community and said that the incident was not targeted, but that they are taking the situation “very seriously.”

“The IED appears to be sophisticated but the purpose of it, is not known. Further forensics are taking place and we are in the infancy of our criminal investigation.”

The EDU operates out of the Lower Mainland and began their journey to Kelowna after being contacted by the RCMP.

At approximately 6 p.m. the team had set up around the object.

The EDU used a robot and neutralized the explosive by approximately 7 p.m.

The EDU team packaged up the neutralized explosive to bring back to their headquarters for analysis and disposal.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaPipe bombRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: 16-year-old in hospital following stabbing in North Delta
Next story
B.C. to become 1st in Canada to give free prescription contraception by spring

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2024 Budget Day promises

Bruce Renwick, manager of the Chilliwack Curling Club, looks down from the upper floor at the sheets of ice in the club’s new building in November 2018. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Chilliwack Curling Club under scrutiny for renting space to well-known anti-LGBTQ group

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to a house fire around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Crews called to early-morning fire in unoccupied house in Chilliwack

Local RCMP officers and staff are participating in the 2023 Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics B.C.
Chilliwack RCMP get bold and cold to support Special Olympians