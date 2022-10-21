UPDATE: IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Langley

Police believe a burned out Ford F150 pickup truck, found near 232nd Street and 76th Avenue a short time later, is likely connected with the fatal shooting Thursday night in Willoughby. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Police believe a burned out Ford F150 pickup truck, found near 232nd Street and 76th Avenue a short time later, is likely connected with the fatal shooting Thursday night in Willoughby. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, as well as Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland district’s forensic’s team are on scene in a Willoughby neighbourhood Friday (Oct. 21) morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, as well as Langley RCMP and the Lower Mainland district’s forensic’s team are on scene in a Willoughby neighbourhood Friday (Oct. 21) morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
A series of bullet holes can be seen in the driver’s side window of an SUV in a Willoughby neighbourhood. Police confirm a man was shot to death Thursday evening (Oct. 20, 2022) (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)A series of bullet holes can be seen in the driver’s side window of an SUV in a Willoughby neighbourhood. Police confirm a man was shot to death Thursday evening (Oct. 20, 2022) (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Details are still limited, but the homicide team has been deployed to Langley following a shooting in Willoughby about 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Langley RCMP were called to the 7700-block of 211B Street, where they found an adult suffering from gunshot wounds, explained Cpl. Holly Largy.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act,” Largy said.

The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for what she describes as “a significant amount of time.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed and will be working in partnership with Langley RCMP.

A short time later, a Ford F150 fully engulfed in flames was located in the area of 232nd Street and 76th Avenue.

“Police are requesting any witnesses who may have seen the vehicle or have dash camera footage of a F-F150 driving erratically (possibly with the lights off) to please contact investigators at IHIT,” Largy elaborated, explaining that police are currently in the evidence gathering phase.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should they wish to remain anonymous, they can call CrimeStoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

THIS SUMMER: Langley shooting spree took place over five hours: IHIT
