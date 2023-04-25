Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)
On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)On Tuesday afternoon (April 5), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)

Update 8:43 p.m.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. It is unknown if any fatalities occurred.

Major delays are still expected and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

Updates to follow.

Drivers hoping to pass through Laidlaw should start planning alternative routes, according to the Hope Fire Department.

On Tuesday afternoon (April 25), the fire department said in a Facebook post that Highway 1, near Laidlaw, is closed due to a motor vehicle incident. Firefighters are currently on scene and “motorists are advised to avoid the area west of Hope.”

Drivers can use Highway 7 as an alternative route.

READ MORE: No injuries reported during semi-truck fire on Klassen Road

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireHopetrans-canada highway

Previous story
Trail ambulance station shooter gets 6 years

Just Posted

Highway 1 is still closed eastbound between Exit 160 (Hunter Creek Road) and Exit 165 (Flood-Hope Road) due to what appears to be an accident involving a semi-truck and another vehicle. (DriveBC/Twitter)
Update: Highway 1 eastbound still closed near Hope due to accident involving semi-truck

A still of a video of Mark Alexander Van Heek being handcuffed by an RCMP officer on Sardis Elementary school grounds on Feb. 8, 2022. (Facebook)
Chilliwack man fined $500 for ignoring order to stay away from Sardis Elementary School

Grainy video sent to Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove taken on Saturday, April 22, 2023 showing a Union Gospel Mission van dropping off unhoused people in downtown Chilliwack from Vancouver. (Video screenshot)
Union Gospel Mission van caught on video dropping off unhoused people in Chilliwack

A man who lifted an eight-year-old girl off her bike at a busy Chilliwack intersection received a 120 day sentence for assault. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
Man gets 120 days in jail for assaulting child in Chilliwack