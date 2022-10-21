UPDATE: Chilliwack voter turnout in 2022 election nudged to 24.8%

The turnout was still significantly lower than the 39% of eligible voters who showed up in 2018

The Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre was one of the polling stations in 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Voter turnout in Chilliwack was nothing to write home about this year.

The final tally of votes from the 2022 Chilliwack municipal election listed as “determination” results, were posted on Oct. 20.

The updated figure had a slightly higher turnout than the percentage first announced on election night, Oct. 15.

According to the latest figures there were 17,338 votes cast out of 69,997 eligible voters in Chilliwack, for a voter turnout of 24.8 per cent, according to the determination results posted by Jacqueline Morgan, chief election officer for City of Chilliwack.

On election night the preliminary vote total was 16,264, but that was prior to completing the count of mail ballots, which totalled 1,125.

The 2022 turnout of 24.8 per cent was significantly lower than the 39 per cent in the 2018 election, when a heated three-way race for mayor saw the highest voter turnout of the decade with 24,701 votes cast, after a recount.

In 2014 only 14,943 voters showed up, or 23.7 per cent of eligible voters.

The 2022 turnout however was much better than the 2011 municipal election with 16.1 per cent turnout. That was when Chilliwack earned the dubious distinction of having the second-lowest voter turnout in B.C., with only 9,343 people casting votes. Sharon Gaetz was re-elected as mayor by acclamation, along with four incumbent councillors.

City of Chilliwack officials updated the 2022 totals of votes on their website and civic websites with the latest figures.

RELATED: COLUMN: Low turnout a democracy killer

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackElection 2022