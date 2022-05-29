(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Unregistered massage therapist in Chilliwack charged with sex offences

Johan Wolff, 50, appeared in court on May 24 facing 4 counts of sexual assault

An unregistered massage therapist in Chilliwack has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Johan Wolff, 50, allegedly committed the assaults while he was working as a masseur, according to an RCMP press release on May 24 – he appeared in court the same day.

Police say he was arrested without incident.

“The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit is aware there may be other victims or witnesses who have not yet reported to police,” said Cpl. Samara Bilmer.

“We encourage anyone who may have information or any potential victims or witnesses to contact police.”

Police say Wolff operated a business named River Wind. The assaults are said to have taken place between December, 2020, and October, 2021.

Wolff has been released from custody as he awaits his next court appearance.

“If you have any information or believe you, or someone you know, may have been a victim, you are urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611,” the press release said.

“Or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”

