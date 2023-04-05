Unpredictable weather, improper B.C. highway driving prompt reminders ahead of long weekend

Travelling at the same speed or slower in the left lane of a highway can net $167 ticket

Highway 19 and Ware Road in Lantzville. Travelling in the left lane of a highway at the same rate of speed or slower than the right lane can result in a $167 ticket. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Easter Bunny won’t be the only one travelling this long weekend and with that in mind, ICBC is reminding motorists to be wary of unpredictable road conditions.

An average of two people are killed and another 610 are injured in 2,200 crashes throughout B.C. every Easter long weekend, based on ICBC data from 2017 to 2021. That translates to, on average, 70 people injured on Vancouver Island in 310 crashes, 450 people injured in 1,400 crashes on the Lower Mainland, 66 injured in 330 crashes in the South Interior, and 21 injured in 130 crashes in the North Central region.

While spring is officially here, that doesn’t mean spring weather can be expected this long weekend. Paired with a potential increase in traffic as many plans involve road trips, getaways and visits with friends and family during the holidays, ICBC is warning road users to travel with caution.

Some tips include checking your vehicle carefully before setting out – including oil, washer fluid, lights and tires – while also making sure to plan a route ahead of time based on weather predictions, getting lots of rest before driving and adjusting those plans based on weather and road conditions.

As the weather improves, ICBC also warns drivers to be on the lookout for motorcycles and wildlife.

You must not drive in the left lane at the same speed or slower than vehicles in the lane to your right (with a speed limit of > 80km/h). Improper use of left-most lane = $167 + 3 points @icbc #TicketTuesday #highwaydriving #passinghttps://t.co/xXKbizpB5A pic.twitter.com/1C6McbA2s3 — RoadSafetyBC (@RoadSafetyBC) April 4, 2023

Ahead of the long weekend, Road Safety BC is also reminding motorists of an often-overlooked rule of the road.

The provincial government agency took to social media to remind drivers that on roadways with speed limits of 80 km/h or greater, you cannot drive in the left lane at the same speed – or slower – than that of vehicles in the right. Improper use of the passing lane can result in a $167 ticket and three points on your license.

ALSO READ: Drivers face spring snowfall on Malahat portion of Highway 1

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Driving