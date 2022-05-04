UPDATE: High-risk man reported missing from Victoria found safe

Police thank the public for helping to spread the word

VicPD say a man reported missing earlier in the day has been found safe. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are thanking the public for their help in spreading the word of a missing high-risk man who has since been found safe.

Police said earlier in the day the man was last seen on May 2 and was believed to be driving despite not having a valid license and not being medically fit to drive.

BC RCMP said in a follow-up news release the man may have been travelling to the mainland.

