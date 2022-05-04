VicPD say a man reported missing earlier in the day has been found safe. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: High-risk man reported missing from Victoria found safe

Police thank the public for helping to spread the word

Victoria police are thanking the public for their help in spreading the word of a missing high-risk man who has since been found safe.

Police said earlier in the day the man was last seen on May 2 and was believed to be driving despite not having a valid license and not being medically fit to drive.

BC RCMP said in a follow-up news release the man may have been travelling to the mainland.

