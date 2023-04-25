Union Gospel Mission van caught on video dropping off unhoused people in Chilliwack

Mission reps from Vancouver said dropoff problem has since been ‘rectified,’ Chilliwack mayor says

Grainy video sent to Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove taken on Saturday, April 22, 2023 showing a Union Gospel Mission van dropping off unhoused people in downtown Chilliwack from Vancouver. (Video screenshot)

A video clip shows a small bus sporting the Union Gospel Mission logo dropping off unhoused people in downtown Chilliwack on Saturday (April 22).

For years the official word from city hall was that busloads of out-of-towners being dumped in Chilliwack was only a myth.

Now there’s video evidence to show it happened at least once.

Mayor Ken Popove said it was disheartening to see the video evidence, and he immediately reached out to the head of the Union Gospel Mission, president Dean Kurpjuweit.

The footage was shot by a local landlord who can be heard asking the driver where the people he was dropping off were going to stay.

They were headed to accommodations “around the corner.”

The local is explaining that she is asking the driver questions “because we’re tired of everybody bringing everybody out here to Chilliwack and dropping them off,” she is heard to say, and then ends with: “I’ll just let the mayor know what you guys are doing.”

The mayor was alerted after the concerned citizen contacted the Chilliwack Downtown BIA to say they had just witnessed a mythical dropoff, captured on video.

“Dropping off folks in our community like that just exacerbates the problem for our service providers,” the mayor pointed out.

The Union Gospel Mission official told the mayor they were looking into the alleged dropoffs, Popove said.

“I was told the problem was rectified,” the mayor added, and that mission officials would be returning to pick the unhoused individuals up.

“But I cannot confirm if that actually happened,” Popove said about the pickups. “That bus showing up was my fear when we heard about the cleanup of camps in the downtown eastside.”

After a bit of sleuthing he said he found out there were no new shelter clients accepted that weekend at Ruth and Naomi’s or Salvation Army, so he called the Union Gospel Mission to ask why their van was seen unloading people in Chilliwack who were in search of housing.

“Look, I have empathy,” Popove said. “I’ve worked on the social file for years.

“We certainly know they are human beings, but I have to look after my people.”

