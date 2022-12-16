Two-vehicle crash caused rollover on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

There were no injuries, but fuel was leaking after pickup hit car which led to rollover

Emergency responders were called to a rollover crash site in Chilliwack on Highway 1, near Gibson Road just before 7:30 a.m.

Reports were about a two-vehicle MVI on the highway near Chilliwack. A pickup reportedly hit a car, causing it it to roll over.

There were no injuries reported. Ambulance services were told to stand down.

There was a liquid leaking into a ditch from the damaged vehicle, possibly fuel, which had to be cleaned up.

Traffic for some commuters might be affected.

