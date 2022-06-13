Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Two organizers of a rally set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released soon after by police for being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Police respond to an incident on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Two organizers of a rally set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released soon after by police for being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare

Men were at remembrance rally for the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in India

Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.

Manveer Singh, an organizer of a remembrance rally for the 1984 massacre of Sikhs in India, says police arrested him and told him they had “credible information” that he was connected to a serious bomb threat on the Hill.

Parminder Singh, another organizer of the rally, says he was arrested not long afterward by Ottawa police, who told him there was a threat under his name related to a bomb threat of Parliament.

He says after being in custody for a short while, police released him and apologized, adding they arrested him based on wrong information.

Both men say they are worried about the damage done to their reputation as a result of being arrested in connection to the explosives threat.

Ottawa police did not answer questions about the men’s account of events, saying only that the investigation into the matter is now concluded and no charges were laid.

—-

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Police identify persons of interest but no threat as Parliament Hill probe continues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bomb threatsCanadaParliament HillPolice

Previous story
US Coast Guard rescues four people on route to Victoria

Just Posted

Alex Kannok Leipert juggles the puck during a scrimmage at the 2021 Vancouver Canucks training camp. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks sign Alex Kannok Leipert to one-year extension

River Forecast Centre's 10-day Fraser River at Hope forecast. (River Forecast Centre)
Fraser River freshet forecast to be ‘well below Chilliwack’s dike elevations’ over next 10 days

People look at industrial equipment during the Ritchie Bros. auction in Nisku, Alta., Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. says its revenues rose in the first quarter compared with a year ago even though the company is struggling to secure used equipment to sell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan
B.C.’s biggest ever auction held in Chilliwack brought in $35 million in sales

People take part in the 2019 Hike for Hospice in Chilliwack. (Chilliwack Hospice Society/ Facebook)
Walk, run or cycle at Chilliwack’s Hike for Hospice fundraiser