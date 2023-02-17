Two people taken to hospital and dog dies in collision on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

A single-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night (Feb. 16) on Highway 1 near the Clearbrook Road exit in Abbotsford. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)

Two people were taken to hospital and a dog died on the scene of a single-vehicle crash Thursday night (Feb. 16) on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident took place at about 11:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Clearbrook Road exit.

He said the vehicle went off the road and hit a hydro pole. The driver, a 23-year-old man, suffered critical injuries. The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, had serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Walker said a dog was ejected from the vehicle and was found deceased at the scene.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is assisting in the investigation.

“What led to the collision is still unclear. All factors remain on the table and are being considered,” Walker said.

He said anyone who was travelling along Highway 1 at the time of the collision and might have dashcam footage is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


