A house was gutted at the corner of Third Avenue and James Street. (Chris Campbell photo)

Two Mission families homeless as fire guts house

Firefighters still investigating downtown-area blaze

The members of two Mission families are all safe but they have been displaced after their home was gutted in the early morning of Oct. 13 (Wednesday).

The house is located at the corner of Third Avenue and James Street and the fire call came in around 2 a.m.

The structure is still standing but the inside is destroyed. Yellow tape now surrounds the home.

Mission Fire Rescue Service members were already at another fire out in the Silverdale area when the call came in, but dispatched enough members to battle the blaze while the families living there and neighbours all watched helplessly.

Soaked children’s toys and clothing were lying strewn all over the front lawn the day after the fire.

The house is one of the oldest in the downtown area.

The fire is now under investigation, but Mission Fire Rescue Service told the Record that the blaze is believed to have started on the outside of the home.

Mission District

