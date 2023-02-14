Approximate location on Highway 2 outside of Leavenworth, Washington, where two Chilliwack residents died in a motor vehicle crash on Feb. 8, 2023. (Google Maps)

Two elderly Chilliwack residents killed in two-vehicle crash in Washington State

Petar Kvenich, 79, and Maria Valkovich, 75, were passengers in an SUV in the crash near Leavenworth

Two Chilliwack residents in their 70s are dead after a highway crash in Washington State last week.

Petar Kvenich, 79, and Maria Valkovich, 75, were passengers in a 2000 Honda CRV travelling eastbound on Highway 2 just east of Leavenworth, Wash., on Feb. 8 at 8:40 a.m.

Driver Elizabeth Fortin, 55, of Delta lost control and crossed the centreline, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo.

Fortin’s CRV rotated counter-clockwise and was struck by a 2013 Toyota Rav4 travelling westbound.

The Toyota was driven by Mike Worden, who is a consultant and retired U.S. Air Force major general, according to NCW Life, a local news channel focused on North Central Washington.

Worden was a school trustee, elected to the Cascade School Board in 2021.

Both Roy Worden, 68, and his passenger Lori Worden, 67, survived the crash but were injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital.

Fortin was also injured and taken to hospital.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Approximate location on Highway 2 outside of Leavenworth, Washington, where two Chilliwack residents died in a motor vehicle crash on Feb. 8, 2023. (Google Maps)
