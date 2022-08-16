Two-day heat wave expected for eastern Fraser Valley

Temperatures expected to reach highs of 35 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday

Enviroment Canada has issued a heat warning for the eastern Fraser Valley for Wednesday and Thursday (Aug. 17 and 18).

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 29 to 35 degrees Celsius, with early-morning lows of 16 to 18 degrees.

The short-lived heat wave is expected due to a strong ridge of high pressure, with temperatures back to moderate levels on Friday.

Enviroment Canada advises people to watch for the effects of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Visit healthlinkbc.ca for more information on heat-related illness and how to protect yourself or call HealthLinkBC at 811.

