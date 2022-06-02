Two charged in connection with alleged fentanyl trafficking operation in Chilliwack

The Chilliwack Union of Drug Users office on Yale Road was subject to an RCMP drug bust on March 19, 2021. This sign was posted on the door as of March 29. Cynthia Jacqueline Duguay and Scott Charles Tonks face charges. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A man and a woman charged in connection with an alleged fentanyl trafficking operation in Chilliwack have not been showing up for scheduled court appearances.

A warrant was issued in Chilliwack Provincial Court on May 6 for Cynthia Jacqueline Duguay. Co-accused Scott Charles Tonks is next due in court June 28 with a scheduled reason for the appearance an application for a warrant.

The two are alleged to have been trafficking fentanyl out of the former Yale Road home to the Chilliwack Union of Drug Users (CUDU), in addition to two other locations, in the 46000 block of First Avenue and in the 7700 block of Luckakuck Place, just off Luckakuck Way.

CUDU is described on its Facebook page as a union offering “advocacy, harm reduction, and many other services” as a way of combatting overdoses.

Duguay, born 1974, is charged with one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, and Tonks, born 1982, is charged one the same count from March 16, 2021. Tonks is charged with a second count of trafficking from March 18 last year and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking from March 19, according to Court Services Online.

On March 19, Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) officers supported by the Chilliwack RCMP Project and Organized Crime Unit (POCU) executed search warrants under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) at the three locations.

Officers seized drugs believed to be fentanyl and cocaine along with cash and paraphernalia consistent with the sale of illegal drugs. They also impounded three vehicles, a car and a truck as well as a motorcycle that was reported stolen to Hope RCMP in 2020.

