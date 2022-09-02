Smithers RCMP arrest two people have a high speed chase near Telkwa Thursday. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Two arrested after violent crime spree, high-speed chase in northern B.C.

Smithers RCMP arrest B&E suspect before passenger hops in driver’s seat and speeds away

An intense situation and high speed chase unfolded in Telkwa Thursday, ending with two people being arrested.

According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, RCMP received a report of a break and enter in progress around 3:30 pm. The homeowner received serious injuries during an altercation and was later taken to hospital.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and video surveillance in the area provided images of the suspects. Police received a suspicious vehicle report and the description provided matched the suspect vehicle.

Immediately following the suspicious vehicle report, police received a report of an attempted break and enter with the same description of the suspects provided.

BC Highway Patrol located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, an adult woman, was removed from the vehicle and arrested. The passenger, an adult man, got in the driver’s seat and fled with one other person in the vehicle.

Saunderson said because of the level of violence during the crime spree, a brief pursuit was initiated, but was soon shut down in the interest of public safety.

That same vehicle was later located and a suspect was arrested nearby and remains in custody.

The female was released from custody. There are no further details available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP say more information may be released as it becomes available.


