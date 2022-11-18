The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in an undated handout. The Transportation Safety Board says its deploying investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of B.C. The board says the helicopter hit the ground near more than a week ago, on Nov. 9.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB

TSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in northwestern B.C.

Investigators dispatched to site of Nov. 9 crash near Kitsault

The Transportation Safety Board says it’s sending investigators to the site of a fatal helicopter crash on the north coast of British Columbia.

The board says the helicopter hit the ground on Nov. 9.

It says the aircraft was a commercially registered AS 350 B3 and the crash occurred near Kitsault, between Stewart and Prince Rupert.

The board does not say how many people were on board or what might have caused the crash.

It says investigators will gather information and assess what happened in the name of transportation safety.

Investigations by the board do not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

RELATED: Pilot dies in helicopter crash on northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: 4 injured after helicopter crash near B.C. Gulf Island

Helicopter crashTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human remains linked to 30-year-old homicide found in northern B.C.
Next story
2 dogs in Haida Gwaii sick after eating meat from decaying humpback whale

Just Posted

Before running for mayor of Chilliwack, tow truck company owner Dave Rowan drove around in 2017 with a sign on his truck that said “Give em all fentanyl.” (Chilliwack Progress file)
OPINION: In praise of incrementalism and the unsatisfying middle of the road

Rev. John Koopman of Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack who was found guilty of violating COVID-19 orders on religious gatherings. (Screenshot www.sermonaudio.com)
Chilliwack pastor found guilty of hosting church service in violation of COVID rules

Residents on Limbert Road have been issued an evacuation alert due to the nearby wildfire. (Photo/Corinna Lanyon)
UPDATE: Agassiz-Harrison area wildfires are human-caused: B.C. Wildfire Service

Steven Gauthier was convicted in BC Supreme Court in New Westminster on Feb. 5, 2020 of aggravated sexual assault for having sex with a woman while HIV positive and not informing her of his infection. He was sentenced to four years in prison on June 25, 2021. His appeal was dismissed on Nov. 14, 2022. (Facebook)
Appeal dismissed for Chilliwack man who failed to disclose HIV status to sexual partner