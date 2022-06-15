Truck catches fire on Highway 1 near Yale

A truck driver escaped injury Wednesday afternoon after his truck caught fire on Highway 1 near Yale.
The wife of the driver posted on Facebook that the “engine just blew up. He got it stopped and got out fast.”
The incident happened around 1 p.m. and resulted in a long wait for motorists travelling the route.
”We’ve been sitting here in the line up of traffic just south of Yale for just about an hour and a half so far,” one social media poster wrote shortly after 3 p.m.
Flaggers were dispatched to the scene to set up single lane traffic, and soon after 3:30 traffic was reportedly moving again.
