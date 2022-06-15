A motorist snapped this alarming pic of a truck on fire Wednesday afternoon (June 15, 2022), westbound near Yale on Highway 1. (George Campbell/Facebook photo)

Truck catches fire on Highway 1 near Yale

The driver escaped injury after the engine in his truck ‘blew up’

A truck driver escaped injury Wednesday afternoon after his truck caught fire on Highway 1 near Yale.

The wife of the driver posted on Facebook that the “engine just blew up. He got it stopped and got out fast.”

The incident happened around 1 p.m. and resulted in a long wait for motorists travelling the route.

”We’ve been sitting here in the line up of traffic just south of Yale for just about an hour and a half so far,” one social media poster wrote shortly after 3 p.m.

Flaggers were dispatched to the scene to set up single lane traffic, and soon after 3:30 traffic was reportedly moving again.

