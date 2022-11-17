Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)

Trial draws near for Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

Sanjay Amrutkar faces 8 sexual assault charges, with jury selection coming up in January

A Chilliwack physiotherapist will soon be on trial, facing eight charges of sexual assault.

Jury selection in the Sanjay Amrutkar case has been scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023.

One a jury is selected the trial can begin right away, though there may be a delay of a few days. The jury in this case will determine whether Amrutkar, 39, acted inappropriately when treating former patients. He was first arrested on Feb. 12, 2020 and faced two counts of sexual assault, but six more women came forward after hearing a plea from police.

Details of the complaints, along with the names of the complainants, are covered by a publication ban, but Amrutkar was working at a Chilliwack clinic when the alleged offences happened.

Four months before he was arrested, he voluntarily signed a consent agreement with the College of Physical Therapists of British Columbia, agreeing to “not provide physical therapy to female patients, whether for a fee or otherwise, except in the presence of a chaperone of the patient’s choosing.”

RELATED: Chilliwack physiotherapist back in court for pre-trial hearing

RELATED: Chilliwack physiotherapist now facing eight sexual assault charges

