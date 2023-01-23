Trial begins for Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

The first of eight female complainants took the witness stand against Sanjay Amrutkar

Sanjay Amrutkar of Chilliwack is charged with eight counts of sexual assault while working as a physiotherapist in 2019. (LinkedIn)

The trial for a Chilliwack physiotherapist facing eight charges of sexual assault began Monday.

Sanjay Amrutkar was at the Chilliwack Law Courts Jan. 23 for day one of a B.C. Supreme Court trial that is scheduled for 15 days.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Burns led off proceedings with a statement of facts, laying out the case he’ll attempt to prove. Amrutkar is accused of inappropriately touching several patients while providing physiotherapy at a Chilliwack clinic in 2019. A recurring theme, according to Burns, was patients going in to have a specific thing treated like a knee, back or wrist, only to be treated for something else. In each case, Burns alleged that Amrutkar ended up touching their breasts or putting his hands between their legs, sometimes touching their vagina.

Burns said the women were left feeling exposed, uncomfortable and confused.

The first witness to take the stand said she went to physio at the direction of WorkSafe BC because of a workplace knee injury. She and the other complainants aren’t being named due to a publication ban put in place to protect their identifies. This woman had seen another physiotherapist several times, but when that person took vacation she saw Amrutkar twice. She testified that he didn’t follow the routine the other physio had established, which involved movement exercises, the use of a stimulation (electrical current) machine on the knee and taping of the knee.

RELATED: Trial draws near for Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

RELATED: Chilliwack physiotherapist facing sexual assault charges opts against jury trial

According to the witness, Amrutkar said her knee injury had caused her hips to fall out of alignment. During the session she said he had her lie on her back on a treatment table with her knees resting at a 90 degree angle. She said he spread her legs and moved his hand between them without asking permission. She said he touched her inner thigh and gradually moved his hand closer to her vagina as he massaged her groin for around 10 minutes. She testified that he touched her vagina under her shorts and underwear for 10 to 20 seconds.

She said he offered no explanation for what he was doing and never asked permission for anything he did. She said Amrutkar offered no treatment for her knee.

After she left the clinic she felt that what happened wasn’t right. She went to one more appointment a few days later where Amrutkar directed her to use an arm bike and sent her home. She had one more scheduled appointment with Amrutkar that she skipped, and she only returned to physio after her original therapist returned.

During cross examination, defence lawyer Joven Narwal chipped away at the witness’s credibility when he pointed out that she got the first name of her original physiotherapist wrong and he suggested she had three sessions with Amrutkar, not two. He produced a treatment record from the clinic showing Amrutkar’s notes from three dates and tried to trip up the witness on what happened, and when.

The lawyer also suggested the witness had done hip exercises with her original physio and Amrutkar had reason to be focusing on that area as well as the knee.

The witness pushed back on several of Narwal’s suggestions.

Eight women will be taking the stand during the trial. Crown will also be calling Karen van der Hoop, a retired physiotherapist with six years experience as an inspector for the College of Physical Therapy of B.C., and seven as examiner for the Canadian Alliance of Physical Therapy Regulators.

“I expect that she’s going to say there’s no medical justification for what the complainants say Mr. Amrutkar did to them,” Burns said.

Justice Brenda Brown is hearing the case. Amrutkar had originally elected a jury trial, but changed to judge-only just bef0re Christmas.

Amrutkar is registered with the College of Physiotherapists of B.C., but must not treat female patients without a chaperone.

chilliwackCops and Courtssexual assault complaints