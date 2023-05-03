Trauma counselling lines up with construction skills training for men in Abbotsford

Second group of men can now apply for The Purpose Project at Kinghaven Peardonville House Society

The province is providing more than $520,000 to Kinghaven Peardonville House Society to deliver skills and certification courses in its general construction training program, The Purpose Project. (File photo)

Men are primarily the people dying in the ongoing opioid crisis because they don’t share their trauma history or ask for help, according to an Abbotsford recovery housing society.

But male survivors of violence and abuse are now getting access to skills training that includes one-on-one trauma counselling support, through a partnership between the province and Kinghaven Peardonville House Society.

The combination of skills and counselling is making these men more employable than ever, and giving them a chance at a better life. The program, called The Purpose Project, is now accepting applications for a second set of men who want to work in the construction industry in the Fraser Valley.

“Survivors of violence and abuse need and deserve specialized supports to secure good jobs,” said Social Development Minister Sheila Malcolmson. “We’re creating safe spaces for people to gain the skills training and employment experience they need to get in-demand jobs.”

Up to 24 men will receive 11 weeks of essential employment and technical skills training, four weeks of on-the-job experience with local employers and one week of follow-up support to prepare them for employment in the construction industry. In addition to the training provided, each participant will receive up to 10 weekly sessions of one-on-one trauma counselling support.

The province is providing more than $520,000 to Kinghaven Peardonville House Society for The Purpose Project, through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project.

“Historically, men do not identify as survivors of violence or disclose trauma and abuse,” said Laura Elout, manager of the society. “It will show up in different ways in their life, such as a substance-use disorder, criminal justice involvement, high school incompletion, struggling at being a safe and present parent, declining physical and mental health, maintaining healthy relationships and ongoing job maintenance challenges.”

And that can have tragic consequences, she added.

“Men are primarily the people dying of an accidental drug poisoning in the ongoing opioid crisis because they do not want to say their trauma story out loud or ask for help.”

She said they want men to know that they matter, and they want to hear from them.

The second cohort for this program will start May 29. Anyone interested in information about this or other CEP projects can contact their local WorkBC centre.

“I’ve gained a lot from this program,” said Burt Huizinga, former participant in The Purpose Project. “I am moving forward in life with a newfound confidence and renewed happiness from the hard work and compassion that we received from all the facilitators that held this wonderful program together.”

READ MORE: ‘There are humans on the street’: Supportive housing sites sought in South Surrey, White Rock

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordmental healthskilled trades