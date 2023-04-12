FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

FILE - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment at the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard April 12, 2023. CP locomotives are shown at the company’s Coquitlam Yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Transportation Safety Board investigating train derailment in Coquitlam

5 cars derailed, including one containing hydrochloric acid

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a train derailment in the early hours of Wednesday (April 12) in Coquitlam.

At 3:12 a.m., a yard assignment was handling 15 cars in the Canadian Pacific Railway Coquitlam Yard when five of the cars derailed, including one loaded tank card of hydrochloric acid, notes a release from TSB. That car landed on its side.

Chris Krepski, TSB media relations specialist, said there were no reported injuries and no dangerous goods released, as well as no evacuation.

The CP and Transport Canada dangerous goods response teams are on site, with the transportation safety board deploying an investigator to gather information and assess the incident.

READ MORE: TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure

READ MORE: Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Train DerailmentTransportation Safety Board

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Abbotsford school trustee shares heart-wrenching story of losing son to fentanyl overdose
Next story
Second stabbing in as many weeks on Surrey transit bus

Just Posted

The Chilliwack Youth Health Centre is facing a funding crunch that may lead to pulled-back services for vulnerable youths and young adults. (Arnold Lim/ Black Press)
Chilliwack Youth Health Centre presses provincial government for funding

The Chilliwack Chiefs and their fans are getting excited after a five-game opening round win over the Coquitlam Express sent them on to the second round of the BCHL playoffs. (Darren Francis photo)
Chilliwack Chiefs prepare for second-round BCHL playoff series versus Nanaimo

Old Yale Brewing is set to open in Abbotsford on Wednesday (April 12). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Old Yale Brewing in Abbotsford officially opening tomorrow

Vince Merritt speaks after receiving the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers as Sandy Parker, manager of the Chilliwack Hospice Society’s Thrifty Boutique laughs on April 5, 2023. (Desmond Devnich)
Longtime volunteer receives Canada’s highest honour for 3,500 hours with Chilliwack Hospice Society