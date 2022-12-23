Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trees felled for the expansion of Trans Mountain pipeline are seen in a fenced off construction area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, September 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trans Mountain pipeline fine for bird disturbances upheld while penalty slashed

Penalty dropped from $88,000 to $4,000

A review panel is upholding a fine against the Trans Mountain pipeline for violations that resulted in disturbing bird nests.

But the Canada Energy Regulator is dramatically slashing the amount of the penalty from $88,000 in the original ruling to $4,000.

In February, the regulator found the pipeline company hadn’t given its contractors enough environmental training.

That resulted in the destruction or disturbance of the nests of three robins and one Anna’s hummingbird.

Trans Mountain appealed the ruling, but a majority of the panel agreed with the investigator who laid the charge.

In its written decision, the panel concluded Trans Mountain broke the rules by failing to adequately implement environmental safeguards it had promised.

RELATED: Mating woodpeckers put a halt to multi-billion-dollar TMX oil pipeline expansion work

EnvironmentPipelineTransMountain

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack fire crews battled garage fire despite ‘extreme weather’ challenges
Next story
Freezing rain set to make things worse Friday in Fraser Valley after heavy snow overnight

Just Posted

It’s been a parade of friends and regulars saying goodbye at Younies, with owner Joel Hill calling it ‘overwhelming.’ (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Turkey dinner for the last time at Younies Restaurant after 38 years

Fire on Hope River Road Thursday night. (Progress file)
Chilliwack fire crews battled garage fire despite ‘extreme weather’ challenges

Snowploughs were busy Friday morning (Dec. 23) after another round of snow was dumped on Chilliwack. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Snow and temperature records fall in Chilliwack

Video shot by a citizen outside of Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 26 captured a man under arrest being hit twice in the face by an officer. (Screengrab from video by Marty Gaites)
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit

Pop-up banner image