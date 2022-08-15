Portion in red shows the Street Creek section of the Vedder Rotary Trail South that will be closed for repairs as of Aug. 15, City of Chilliwack advised. (City of Chilliwack)

Rail bridge to be repaired starting this week in Chilliwack on Vedder Rotary Trail South

Area around bridge over Street Creek to be closed for safety reasons during construction

City of Chilliwack operations crews will be repairing a damaged abutment on a rail bridge that closed a portion of the Vedder Rotary Trail South last February.

Work was set to start in the area of the bridge that crosses Street Creek as of Monday morning (Aug. 15).

Fisheries and Oceans Canada recently approved a construction window for the area in red on the map, so work is getting underway this week.

”During active construction, an area around the bridge will be closed to facilitate a safe construction zone,” according to the city release. “Please respect barricades and use alternate routes.”

The work should be complete by the end of August according to city officials.

“We apologize for any inconvenience.”

For more information, please contact Operations Department, operations@chilliwack.com or 604-793-2810

REPAIRS: Work underway on trails last December

