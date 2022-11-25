A crash on Highway 1 on Nov. 25 resulted in a concrete barrier being pushed into oncoming traffic. (Google Maps)

Traffic in both directions affected after vehicle crashes into barrier on Hwy 1 near Chilliwack

Emergency crews report children involved in crash; everyone out of vehicle

Traffic was backed up on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Agassiz following a collision which resulted in a concrete barrier being pushed into an oncoming lane of traffic.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 in the westbound lanes between Bridal Falls Road and Annis Road.

As a result, a concrete barrier was hit and pushed into the eastbound fast lane of Highway 1. Traffic in both directions was affected.

When crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene, they reported that there was one adult and two children involved in the crash, but all of them were out of the vehicle.

BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were also on scene.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
