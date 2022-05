No detours are available, emergency crews on site

Traffic lines up along Highway 7 following a vehicle incident west of Agassiz. A portion of the road was closed. (Facebook/Kathy James)

A vehicle incident has closed a portion of the Lougheed Highway west of Agassiz on Thursday.

The vehicle incident occurred between Highlands Boulevard and Bodnar Road. Detours are not available. Motorists in the area are reporting it as a possible motorcycle crash. Emergency crews are on the scene.

More to come.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsTraffic