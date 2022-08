Google maps screenshot taken at 7:25 a.m.

An early morning crash in Abbotsford has all eastbound lanes closed at No. 3 Road near the Sumas Drainage Canal Bridge.

The crash occurred before 5 a.m. and congestion has built up past Whatcom Road. Further vehicle incidents are also reportedly adding on to the congestion.

DriveBC is warning commuters to expect major delays as of 7 a.m.

