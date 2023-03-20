Tracks will be temporarily impassable at 3 rail crossings in Chilliwack this spring

Crossing at Yarrow Central and Vedder Mountain first to see overnight closure March 30 for repairs

This map of upcoming rail repair will see road closed at the tracks, Vedder Road north of Spruce, overnight on April 1 until April 2. (City of Chilliwack)

Railway-crossing repairs coming to three locations in Chilliwack will render the rail crossings temporarily impassable.

A series of road closures are scheduled for the Southern Railway line this spring for complete railway crossing rebuilds, after several rail repairs were recently completed on the Canadian National Railway line as well, according to the City of Chilliwack notice.

The first rebuild will see the crossing at Yarrow Central Road and Vedder Mountain Road closed overnight March 30, from 5 p.m. to March 31 at 7 a.m.

“The tracks will be impassable, and motorists are asked to use Keith Wilson Road,” the notice says.

The second closure is set for April 1 on Vedder Road, north of Spruce. It’s a full road closure at the tracks from Saturday, April 1 at 4 p.m. overnight to Sunday, April 2, at 8 a.m. Tracks will be impassable, with the detour at Evans Road.

The third repair is Lickman Road, north of Keith Wilson at the rail crossing with a full road closure in effect from Wednesday, April 12, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tracks will be impassable, with detour on Unsworth Road.

Almost 40 kilometres of railway lines run through Chilliwack for Canadian National Railway (24 km of CN Rail) and Southern Railway (16 km of SRY Rail link).

Railway crossings intersect the roads and require maintenance and repairs from time to time.

CN Rail repairs were completed Feb. 22 on Banford Road, works included rebuilt ties, rails, and asphalt restoration, as well as on McGrath Road and Ford Road on March 1, with the same works.

On Gibson Road temporary repairs were completed in November 2022 with full repair expected in 2024.

