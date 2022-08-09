Topless demonstrator perches on B.C. rooftop to expose need for ‘dramatic change’

A Save Old Growth supporter sits atop the Victoria visitor centre Aug. 9 in a protest against old-growth logging in B.C. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

A demonstrator against old-growth logging has positioned themselves on the roof of Victoria’s visitor centre and draped signs over the harbourfront tourism hub.

The Save Old Growth supporter has stickers with the group’s name over their breasts and also has “961 days left” written on their torso. Save Old Growth has gained notoriety for its traffic-halting demonstrations this year as its members call on B.C. to end to all old-growth forest logging within its borders.

The group’s Twitter account said the individual, referred to as Ever, said “my actions may seem dramatic but we need dramatic change now for a livable future tomorrow.”

