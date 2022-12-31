TOP STORIES 2022: Record heat, drought from summer into fall in Chilliwack

‘There is a cost to all this, and it is the farmers that pay for it’ – UFV professor

Smoky skies seen Sept. 27, 2022, continued with record heat and drought into October. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

It was another hot and dry summer which included an unprecedented 95-day drought.

It was unusual for the region to reach a stage 5 drought, but it was ridiculously hot all summer long and into the fall.

“The record-breaking, severe level 4 drought and extreme wildfire risk continues,” volunteer weather observer Roger Pannett said in his Oct. 6 report.

There had been extremely low rain with only 7.7 millimetres on two days over 81 days. The average rainfall for Chilliwack is 177.5 millimetres on 20 days.

The trend of record heat and drought lingered into October along with smoky air.

It was on the morning of Oct. 7 that the news came out that B.C. had hit another milestone, with level 5 drought reached.

By September, there had only been 6.8 millimetres of rain in more than two months. Less than an inch of water fell on Aug. 3, according to Pannett.

The Chilliwack Progress contacted retired UFV agriculture professor Tom Baumann, who works as an agri-food consultant, to get his take on the impact the drought conditions.

“The spring saved our bacon many times over when perennial plants such as blueberries, after long inundation with water, were able to slowly recover their root systems and actually successfully recover.”

Without the cool, wet spring, farmers would have had an even tougher time.

“There is a cost to all this, and it is the farmers that pay for it.

“If you look at the average, our hot summers and cold winters, flooding and drought, over the year it balances, but it seems that weather is getting more extreme and we need to prepare ourselves not only for floods but also for droughts and with it the necessary irrigation.”

About 30 years ago no one was ready for any of this but some ground has been gained.

