TOP STORIES 2022: Rainbow banners mark a turning point in Chilliwack

Symbols for Pride month ‘a powerful reminder’ for those struggling with their identity

A total of 100 rainbow-coloured pride banners were installed in Chilliwack on May 25. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The rainbow-themed banners waving in the breeze across the Chilliwack downtown for Pride 2022 marked a turning point for Chilliwack.

About 100 banners went up on May 25, just in time to mark LGBTQ2SA+ Pride month, which was in June.

One side of the inclusive banners had the words: “Courage, pride, acceptance, hope, and love” while the word “A:lwes” which means courage in Halq’emeylem, captioned the other side.

One of the people behind the project, Justin Mallard, called it a “beautiful” sight to finally see these symbols of diversity and acceptance in Chilliwack.

“I hope these banners serve as a powerful reminder for those who are struggling with their own identity that they are loved by their community for being authentically who they are,” he said.

Mallard, along with Teri Westerby and Indigenous artist Bon Graham, created the banners.

City of Chilliwack officials announced in April that they were “proud to support and fund” the new banners as a way to support inclusion, and the action plan goals from the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity and Accessibility (MTFIDA).

Mayor Ken Popove said the banners were a way to clearly demonstrate that “everyone is welcome in Chilliwack, as we work towards our vision of an inclusive, diverse and accessible community where all residents have the opportunity to thrive.”

Council turned down a previous request in 2019 for a rainbow crosswalk despite a groundswell of community support, citing policy J-11 that prohibits crosswalk decoration of any kind – for safety reasons.

According to a city staff report: “Historically, all crosswalks have been maintained in a consistent manner with the primary purpose of assisting pedestrians to cross streets and roads.”

The policy directive J-11, passed in 2017, known as the Crosswalk Decoration Policy states: “The City of Chilliwack will not authorize crosswalk decoration on city crosswalks supporting political or religious movements or commercial entities.”

Coun. Jason Lum was the lone council member to vote in favour of the rainbow crosswalk in the Sept. 3, 2019 council vote.

Lum said at the time if it were up to him, he would revise the policy against decorated crosswalks.

The first rainbow crosswalks to appear locally, as council was considering the first request, were on Squiala First Nation land at Eagle Landing in August 2019, followed by Tzeachten land at Vedder Plaza. Many rainbows were painted on private driveways. One was approved at University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) property and one on the Chilliwack School District office site, and many schools have since had them painted.

