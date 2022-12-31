Screenshot from video posted in 2021 showing repeated crossings through side channels of the Fraser River at Gill Bar in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

Screenshot from video posted in 2021 showing repeated crossings through side channels of the Fraser River at Gill Bar in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

TOP STORIES 2022: Gill Bar finally shut down to vehicle traffic

Years of habitat destruction by recreational users prompted DFO’s decision

It was a favourite outdoor playground on the Fraser River in Chilliwack.

Gill Bar has been used for decades for camping, fishing, having fires, riding ATVs, and driving four-by-four vehicles through side channels.

But it was in 2022 when vehicle access finally got shutdown after multiple complaints about high-profile incidents of habitat-damaging behaviour.

Back in March 2021, the Fraser Valley Salmon Society called for a moratorium on vehicle traffic at both Gill Bar and Fraser Bar, two gravel bars that have seen a barrage of use and environmental abuse.

READ MORE: Salmon society calls for moratorium on vehicle access to gravel bars near Chilliwack

The matter really blew up on social media when a free-wheeling truck video was shared on Facebook, and then taken down, showing a convoy trucks proudly splashing through side channels, likely destroying critical salmon habitat.

In response, Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) officials pledged to raise awareness with educational signage about critical salmon habitat. Several of the signs were promptly ripped down, burned and strewn around.

“Signs are not enough, not even close,” said Dean Werk, president of the Fraser Valley Salmon Society back in 2021. “There is no room for four-wheel driving on the gravel bars. It has to stop.”

This past summer, river advocates were finally made happy. River partiers? Not so much.

Gill Bar was completely closed to vehicle traffic as of July 28.

“Stepped up enforcement and various measures, including public education, outreach through the media, co-ordination with off-roading organizations and investigations into potential illegal activities, have not been successful in addressing this harmful activity, and other negative impacts on the area’s habitat caused by recreational users,” according to a DFO statement.

Public access to the bar via foot traffic remains unaffected.

READ MORE: DFO shuts down vehicle access to Gill Bar in Chilliwack

sig

Best of 2022chilliwackFraser River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack school board election a rejection of intolerance
Next story
UPDATE: Traffic flowing again following vehicle fire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Just Posted

Screenshot from video posted in 2021 showing repeated crossings through side channels of the Fraser River at Gill Bar in Chilliwack. (Facebook)
TOP STORIES 2022: Gill Bar finally shut down to vehicle traffic

This vehicle fire slowed traffic near Chilliwack on Highway 1 on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (Ami Elara)
UPDATE: Traffic flowing again following vehicle fire on Highway 1 near Chilliwack

Eddie Gardner speaks at Central Community Park where more than 200 people gathered following a truth and reconciliation walk on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS OF 2022: Most memorable images of the year in Chilliwack

Teri Westerby after winning a seat on the Chilliwack Board of Education on election night in Chilliwack, Oct. 15, 2022. Westerby is the first trans man to be elected to a school board ever in B.C. and likely the first in Canada. (Reid Clark photo)
TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack school board election a rejection of intolerance