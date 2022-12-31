TOP STORIES 2022: Gill Bar finally shut down to vehicle traffic

Screenshot from video posted in 2021 showing repeated crossings through side channels of the Fraser River at Gill Bar in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

It was a favourite outdoor playground on the Fraser River in Chilliwack.

Gill Bar has been used for decades for camping, fishing, having fires, riding ATVs, and driving four-by-four vehicles through side channels.

But it was in 2022 when vehicle access finally got shutdown after multiple complaints about high-profile incidents of habitat-damaging behaviour.

Back in March 2021, the Fraser Valley Salmon Society called for a moratorium on vehicle traffic at both Gill Bar and Fraser Bar, two gravel bars that have seen a barrage of use and environmental abuse.

READ MORE: Salmon society calls for moratorium on vehicle access to gravel bars near Chilliwack

The matter really blew up on social media when a free-wheeling truck video was shared on Facebook, and then taken down, showing a convoy trucks proudly splashing through side channels, likely destroying critical salmon habitat.

In response, Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) officials pledged to raise awareness with educational signage about critical salmon habitat. Several of the signs were promptly ripped down, burned and strewn around.

“Signs are not enough, not even close,” said Dean Werk, president of the Fraser Valley Salmon Society back in 2021. “There is no room for four-wheel driving on the gravel bars. It has to stop.”

This past summer, river advocates were finally made happy. River partiers? Not so much.

Gill Bar was completely closed to vehicle traffic as of July 28.

“Stepped up enforcement and various measures, including public education, outreach through the media, co-ordination with off-roading organizations and investigations into potential illegal activities, have not been successful in addressing this harmful activity, and other negative impacts on the area’s habitat caused by recreational users,” according to a DFO statement.

Public access to the bar via foot traffic remains unaffected.

READ MORE: DFO shuts down vehicle access to Gill Bar in Chilliwack

sig

Best of 2022chilliwackFraser River