TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack school board election a rejection of intolerance

Margaret Reid (pink dress) was elected as one of three new school trustees in Chilliwack on Oct. 15. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

October delivered one of the most interesting school board elections Chilliwack has ever seen.

History was made when Teri Westerby became the first openly transgender man elected to office in Canada, a scenario that would have unthinkable in Chilliwack just a few years prior. But the influx of people moving to Chilliwack from the Metro Vancouver area has taken a stronghold of the political right and moved it towards the left.

“I am thrilled to see that people were standing up and saying no to bigotry, no to hate and yes to community and yes to moving forward,” Westerby said on election night, Oct. 15. “That’s been a big part of filling my heart with so much joy, knowing that not only have we won and we’re ready to make so much change, but that Chilliwack is ready for it and they want to see it.”

Five of the seven school board trustees elected in October – Westerby, Willow Reichelt, David Swankey, Carin Bondar and Margaret Reid – would qualify as left or centre-left candidates. In the first meeting following the election, Reichelt was elected board chair and Bondar vice chair.

Only two trustees were elected from the right-leaning slate, incumbent Heather Maahs and newcomer Richard Procee. Notably, veteran trustees Barry Neufeld and Darrell Furgason, both right-leaning candidates with strong anti-SOGI views, weren’t close to being re-elected.

Neufeld finished 12th out of 15 candidates while Furgason was 10th.

“I think that it’s a strong indication that intolerance doesn’t have a place in Chilliwack,” re-elected trustee David Swankey said on election night. “We’re a welcoming community. It’s one in which we all belong, and our public schools should be working to uphold that spirit and do that work.”

The school board election came on the heels of the 2020 provincial election that saw not one, but two NDP MLAs elected in Chilliwack. After an election free year in 2023, the 2024 provincial election will provide the next test of Chilliwack’s shifting political landscape, followed by a federal election in 2025.

