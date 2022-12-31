TOP STORIES 2022: Chilliwack artist makes international headlines with metal sculptures

People all over the world have seen photos and videos of Kevin Stone’s giant metal creations

If there’s one person in Chilliwack who’s become known worldwide over the past year for his work, it’s Kevin Stone.

The metal sculptor made local, national and international headlines time and time again throughout 2022 for building a giant Elon Musk head and, more recently, finishing a 15,000-pound, fire-breathing dragon.

“That piece alone puts me on another level on the world stage as an artist,” Stone said about his steel dragon called Drogon from the HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

A G.W. Graham Middle Secondary student touches one of the dragon’s teeth during a visit to Kevin Stone’s workshop on May 26. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

It was Drogon that triggered nearly all of the projects he’s taken on over the past two years, including the ever popular and very strange Elon Musk head.

The head is part of a bigger sculpture built by the creators of Elon Goat Token ($EGT), an Elon Musk-themed cryptocurrency based in Arizona. Musk’s head was then attached to a goat’s body and the whole thing sits on top of a rocket on a mission to Mars.

The sole purpose of the monument is to market the Elon Goat Token. The massive half-Musk, half-goat sculpture was completed in November and then driven to Tesla headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The head is the most bizarre piece he’s ever made, but it got a heck of a lot of media attention.

Outlets that picked up the story included Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fox Business and Vice.com, to name a few. A news outlet in Australia ran a story on Stone as well.

A total of about 20 media organizations, podcasts and radio stations have featured Stone and his work this year alone. His dragon was on the cover of The Welder magazine and also won a contest called Metal My Way.

On social media, Stone has 342,000 TikTok followers, 94,000 followers on Instagram and 17,000 on Facebook.

One video he posted of Drogon on TikTok in 2022 has 784,000 views, while another has 360,000 views. A video he posted at the end of 2021 got a whopping 4.9 million views.

The 15,000-pound dragon is so big it won’t fit in Kevin Stone’s workshop intact. The tail (at right), wings and feet can all be removed in order to transport it. It is seen here on Dec. 15. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

