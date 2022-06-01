An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

The child was having trouble staying afloat in the cold water

A two-year-old child was rescued by an off-duty Penticton RCMP officer last week after accidentally falling into a Naramata lake.

The off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby at the time, took action and jumped into the water to save the infant when he heard yelling coming from the beach on May 28 at around 2 p.m.

After the child had fallen into the lake, one of her parents jumped into the water but was having trouble fighting the cold temperature and strong current.

“The officer, who’s trained in specialty life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake,” said James Grandy from the RCMP. “The officer was able to bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own.”

READ MORE: Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Oliver campground

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NewsOkanaganPentictonRCMP

Previous story
History and safety served with new railing at Chilliwack’s All Sappers’ Memorial Park
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

Abby Senior (in red) played against Oak Bay on Wednesday morning during the first game of the provincials at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford. The games continue through Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Provincial rugby tournament kicks off at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford

Chilliwack Fire Department.
Fire at Chilliwack track complex may have been deliberately set

Hampton House residents raised more than $2,400 in the Lunch Box Social Auction for Hungry for Life. (Tracey McDonald)
Lunch Box Social fundraiser at Hampton House was a delicious success

Conair in Abbotsford has deployed its Fire Boss skimmer team to Prince George, along with firefighting aircraft to other bases close to where forest fires occur in B.C., Alberta, the Yukon and Alaska. (Photo by Mike Biden)
Conair in Abbotsford deploys firefighting aircraft to B.C., Alberta, Alaska and Yukon