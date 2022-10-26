A man checks out the booth for the City of Maple Ridge at a recent Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press Media)

A man checks out the booth for the City of Maple Ridge at a recent Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press Media)

Time to connect in person with potential employers, schools at Abbotsford career fair

Education opportunties and work options aplenty to be presented at Black Press event

After two years of job searching online, Zoom call interviews and virtual classrooms, it’s time to connect in person.

Networking is all about meeting face-to-face, and the upcoming Abbotsford Career & Post-Secondary Education Event is going to be the perfect venue to do that.

Black Press Media has been hosting these events for years, and like others they pivoted to move online throughout the pandemic.

But everyone is excited to be able to gather again, says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

Starting up a conversation with a recruiter can help prepare for an interview, or to learn what training or education is needed for a new career.

It’s also a great way to learn about careers or educational opportunities that you may not even be aware of.

“Whether it’s pursuing a new career path, taking the next step on the path you already love, or getting the education you need to make it happen, you’ll find the resources you need right here,” Pal said.

She said the job fair is unique because it gives job seekers the chance to bounce questions off employers without the stress of sitting in an interview room.

“We hear so many remarkable stories about the connections people make at our career and education events – and how the people they meet and programs they discover open doors to options they hadn’t even considered before,” said Pal.

And best of all, the event is entirely free. Job seekers can even bring a resume along and apply to many jobs on the spot. There are currently more than 40 exhibitors planning to be there.

Remember to dress professionally and be prepared to make a good impression.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 2. in the north gym at the Abbotsford campus of UFV.

For more info, visit events.blackpress.ca, email events@blackpress.ca, or call 1-855-678-7833.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Black Press Extreme Career FairCareersJobs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mountie wears ‘thin blue line’ patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
Next story
PODCAST.: Turnout for B.C. 2022 municipal elections down from 2018

Just Posted

Residents around Bole and Fletcher Park in Chilliwack say they are fed up: (L to R) Phil Coward, Karen Golanowski, Sheila Smith, and Val Auguiar. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Neighbours complain about Bole and Fletcher park in Chilliwack as ‘the worst it’s ever been’

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department had difficulty accessing this house on Reece Avenue (pictured on Oct. 26) which went up in flames on Oct. 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Chilliwack firefighters faced ‘several challenges’ in vacant house blaze: fire official

Ironworker Danielle Shaw explains the ins and outs of her industry to interested visitors to the recent Black Press Media Career and Post Secondary Education Event in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/Black Press Media)
Time to connect in person with potential employers, schools at Abbotsford career fair

Sandra Di Curzio and her 12-year-old daughter Chiara McGettigan. Di Curzio is upset because Zajac Ranch in Mission was unable to accept Chiara for an overnight camp unless Di Curzio provided 24-hour one-on-one support. (Deborah Caswell photo)
Chilliwack mother upset her daughter with Down syndrome, autism excluded from Zajac Ranch camp

Pop-up banner image