April is Earth Month in Chilliwack with free metal recycling at the Bailey Landfill and more. (Chilliwack Progress file)

The entire month of April is Earth Month in Chilliwack

Several ideas focused on being gentler to the earth are being shared by City of Chilliwack

There is Earth Day and Earth Week, but City of Chilliwack has declared the entire month of April as Earth Month in Chilliwack.

Several green initiatives focused on being gentler to the earth are now posted with details and registration on the city’s website.

The ‘Residential Large-Item Pickup’ program is back, city officials say. Volunteers with four local charities will pick up larger, bulky items and truck them away for disposal, by donation. Registration for residents, based on their location, is from April 1 to April 14. Then they schedule the pickups from April 15 to 30, with a suggested donation of $30 to $40 per pickup load. No building materials. Registration closes on Friday, April 14.

Residents can also recycle scrap metal for free all month long at the Bailey Landfill. The landfill can be busy particularly on weekends, but traffic cameras on the Bailey Landfill webpage can help residents decide when the best time is to go.

Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair is April 15-16 at the Landing Sports Centre, with trade show, guest speakers and job fair, on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grab some boots and gloves and head out to the Adopt-a-River Cleanup along the Chilliwack-Vedder River system on Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. Registration is at Thompson Park (48562 Chilliwack Lake Road) from 8:30 – 9:30 am. Cleanup continues until 1 pm. with all garbage dropped off by 1:30 p.m.

BioCentral at Parr Road Green Depot is offering 40 per cent off discount on all bagged products (compost, topsoil, and mulch) and 10 per cent off on bulk products (compost, topsoil, and mulch) on Earth Day, April 22.

Check out the City-Wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 6, and sign up for the Adopt-a-Road Program

“The City of Chilliwack undertakes a multitude of green initiatives to keep our community naturally beautiful, protect and enhance biodiversity, and reduce pollution. There are many ways you can get involved.”

