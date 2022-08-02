Tenant uses extinguisher to knock down blaze on apartment balcony before Chilliwack fire crews arrive

Fire happened on second-floor balcony of 3-storey apartment on Vedder Road in Chilliwack

A tenant in an apartment building helped extinguish a fire on a balcony before crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene.

Crews were called to the apartment fire in the 5800-block of Vedder Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Light grey smoke was seen from a second-floor balcony of the three-storey apartment when firefighters arrived on scene.

The tenant was not home at the time of the fire.

“One tenant within the building used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire. Other tenants quickly activated the building fire alarm system and assisted with evacuation,” said assistant fire chief Mike Bourdon.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, minimizing fire damage to a section of the balcony.

This fire came just hours before a much larger fire where a Ryder Lake house was completely destroyed. Fortunately, an adult with a baby escaped without injury.

About 15 firefighters from Halls 1 and 4 responded to the balcony fire. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries and tenants were allowed to go back into the building shortly after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental at this time and is still under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department.

