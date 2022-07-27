Temperature records fall as heat wave hits Chilliwack

Tuesday was the hottest July 26 ever recorded in Chilliwack, with records dating back to 1881

Tuesday was a record-breaking day in Chilliwack. The thermometer hit 37.8 C, making it the hottest July 26 in records dating back to 1881. The previous record was 33.9 C, set in 1971. Even the nighttime temperature was notable. It dipped down to 20 C, one degree warmer than the previous mark of 19 C set in 2009.

Those numbers come from Roger Pannett, a Chilliwack resident and Environment Canada Volunteer Weather Observer.

As hot as it was, Pannett said Tuesday was not the hottest July day. Close, but not quite. The mark of 38.3 C was set on July 29, 2009.

It was, however, the hottest day since Chilliwack hit 37.9 C on Aug. 12, 2021.

Pannett expects more nighttime temperature records might fall over the next three days, but daytime temps should be safe. The all-time high for July 29 is 38.3 C, set in 2009. The all-time high for July 3o is 36.8 C, set in 2009 and the all-time high for July 31 is 35.6 C, set in 1965.

